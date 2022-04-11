Canada’s industrial carbon pricing regulation is increasingly coming under the public spotlight for its low carbon costs, putting additional pressure on the federal government to increase ambition as provinces push for equivalency status ahead of key elections.
Canada’s provinces face pressure to increase carbon cost for industrials
Canada’s industrial carbon pricing regulation is increasingly coming under the public spotlight for its low carbon costs, putting additional pressure on the federal government to increase ambition as provinces push for equivalency status ahead of key elections.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.