French climate policy hangs in the balance following first presidential vote

Published 18:53 on April 11, 2022 / Last updated at 19:02 on April 11, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

French energy and climate policy faces an uncertain future as the country opted to elect either Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen as its next president in a first vote on Sunday, with neither candidate seen as having put forward manifestos that align with international climate targets.