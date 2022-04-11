VCM Report: Nature-based VERs continue rebound after bearish ‘blip’ in March

Published 17:29 on April 11, 2022 / Last updated at 17:29 on April 11, 2022

Prices for nature-based exchange-traded, standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts continued to rebound over the last week as buying interest remained strong for a second consecutive week in April after a bearish March.