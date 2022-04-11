Operations Business Analyst, NZX – Wellington

About NZX

As New Zealand’s Exchange we are passionate about working with our customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.

NZX builds and operates capital, risk and commodity markets and the infrastructure required to support them. It provides a Market Operator Service provision across New Zealand’s electricity market and facilitates the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) quarterly carbon auctions on behalf of the NZ Govt.

Our aim is to make a meaningful difference to wealth creation for shareholders and individuals, businesses and economies in which we operate, and a seamless operational offering to clients and markets across New Zealand and internationally.

About the opportunity

We are looking for a dynamic Operational Business Analyst to join our Energy Operations Team, to be at the forefront of the Carbon Auctions and to drive efficiencies across other areas of the team. You will be engaging with the national and international ETS community, attending and presenting at Carbon events and continuing the high standard of delivery and service built since their inception in March 2021.

You will be supporting business, functional and project documentation, across the energy portfolios, within an experienced team of analysts, all of who are focused on a philosophy of continuous improvement and operational excellence. A great opportunity for someone to play a high-profile role in these markets and work within a high performing organisation and team.

Ideally you will have 2-3 years’ experience in Business Analytics / Operations, Energy or Derivatives, along with experience in excel, data analysis, report preparation and associated software.

Apply now with your cover letter and resume, as we’ll review applications as soon as they’re received. If you would like to see the Job Description for this role, contact us at recruitment@nzx.com

Applications for this role close midnight Monday 2nd May 2022.