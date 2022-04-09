Senior Recruitment Consultant, Carbon Offsets & Sustainability, AltGen – Stellenbosch, South Africa

Description

AltGen has forged a name for itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainability recruitment , having placed over 600 professional skills across the African and UK markets. We pride ourselves in having a qualitative approach to the work we do, adding value to our clients as talent advisors and using our embedded knowledge of the cleantech industry to enable them to execute on some of the most exciting projects across the African continent.

To us, our biggest point of difference from other firms is that we have meaningful relationships with our clients and candidates as well as a holistic view of the job creation lifecycle. Our services include recruitment, consulting and employment, insights from each division are cross-pollinated throughout the company, thus enabling us to be true advocates for people and planet.

We are on the hunt for a like-minded professional to join our team as a Senior Recruitment Consultant who will be focused on heading up our sustainability markets. AltGen has a strong team culture, we enable each other to succeed and have an excellent support team for our recruiters – we are looking for someone who values teamwork and has an impeccable ability to build relationships with clients and candidates. If you are the ideal person for this role, you will be highly motivated by exceeding your financial targets. AltGen rewards our team exceptionally well for their successes, we believe that work is an enabling mechanism, one that allows you to do what you love most in life (be it travelling the globe, buying your first house etc). We are looking for an out of the box thinker, who is self managed/driven and is passionate about making a difference in the race to net-zero.

Education Requirements

Bachelors degree

Experience Requirements

Recruitment experience is vital (we are looking for someone who has exceeded their targets time and time again)

Networks in and an understanding of the sustainability markets is highly beneficial (e.g. having worked on ESG, sustainability, carbon offset etc mandates)

Having worked across Africa, UK, and European markets is advantageous

Job Location – Street Address

20 on Krige, 20 Krige Street Stellenbosch Office no.1, 2nd Floor, Stellenbosch, 7600

Responsibilities

You will find yourself heading up the sustainability recruitment division for AltGen, helping big brands connect to exceptional talent.

Skills

Great verbal and written communication skills

Fast learner with a thirst for knowledge

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office; Excel and Word

Ability to quickly adapt to processes

Strong ability to work in a team-based environment

Work Hours

Ability to work a hybrid model (remote/office-based)

Who Is AltGen?

We offer recruitment, consulting and employment services with a focus on recruitment for renewable energy and environmental jobs in South Africa and Africa at large. AltGen is a renewable energy recruitment agency based in Cape Town which focuses on developing careers for individuals in our niche space.

With an experienced and passionate team with over 100 years of combined experience, AltGen plays an integral role in the South African renewable energy and sustainability industry. We operate throughout the African continent in both anglophone and francophone regions and are rapidly expanding globally. With entities in South Africa, Kenya, and Mauritius, we have a direct impact on the continental energy industry.

