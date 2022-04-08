PREVIEW: French presidential candidates sideline climate ahead of vote

Almost all of the 12 candidates to become the president of France on Sunday fail to prominently address climate in their election manifestos, with just one contender considered to have a programme aligned with international and European climate targets in their effort to lead the EU's second biggest economy.