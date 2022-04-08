Indonesia withholds 2021 voluntary credits amid regulatory changes

April 8, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market

The Indonesian government is temporarily holding off on issuing 2021 vintage credits to carbon credit developers, cutting off supply from one of the voluntary carbon market's biggest host nations as uncertainty swirls around how the country will regulate projects in the country.