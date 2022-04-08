EUAs gave up early gains amid light trading as participants pointed to the beginning of the Easter break, while energy markets were stronger as Europe and Japan both agreed to ban imports of Russian coal, putting additional demand pressure on other energy sources.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs gave up early gains amid light trading as participants pointed to the beginning of the Easter break, while energy markets were stronger as Europe and Japan both agreed to ban imports of Russian coal, putting additional demand pressure on other energy sources.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.