Australian oil and gas producer Woodside’s merger with BHP’s petroleum unit will enhance its ability to navigate the energy transition though it will rely heavily on offsets to meet climate targets, the company said on Friday, as it released a slew of documents recommending that shareholders approve the deal in a vote on May 19.
Woodside merger with BHP oil unit will help “navigate” energy transition but risks come with offset reliance, shareholders told
Australian oil and gas producer Woodside’s merger with BHP’s petroleum unit will enhance its ability to navigate the energy transition though it will rely heavily on offsets to meet climate targets, the company said on Friday, as it released a slew of documents recommending that shareholders approve the deal in a vote on May 19.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.