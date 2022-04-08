Woodside merger with BHP oil unit will help “navigate” energy transition but risks come with offset reliance, shareholders told

Australian oil and gas producer Woodside’s merger with BHP’s petroleum unit will enhance its ability to navigate the energy transition though it will rely heavily on offsets to meet climate targets, the company said on Friday, as it released a slew of documents recommending that shareholders approve the deal in a vote on May 19.