The Australian Clean Energy Regulator has published new guidance outlining what it considers a fit and proper person (FPP) to be a carbon market project proponent in the Emissions Reduction Fund, in a bid to help restore confidence in the market.
Australian offset regulator announces fit and proper person guidance
The Australian Clean Energy Regulator has published new guidance outlining what it considers a fit and proper person (FPP) to be a carbon market project proponent in the Emissions Reduction Fund, in a bid to help restore confidence in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.