Asia Pacific > Australian offset regulator announces fit and proper person guidance

Australian offset regulator announces fit and proper person guidance

Published 08:26 on April 8, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:42 on April 8, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Australian Clean Energy Regulator has published new guidance outlining what it considers a fit and proper person (FPP) to be a carbon market project proponent in the Emissions Reduction Fund, in a bid to help restore confidence in the market.

The Australian Clean Energy Regulator has published new guidance outlining what it considers a fit and proper person (FPP) to be a carbon market project proponent in the Emissions Reduction Fund, in a bid to help restore confidence in the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software