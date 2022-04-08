Broker, Carbon Certificates, Cleanworld – Oslo

Cleanworld is a leading broker in the fast-growing markets for environmental commodities. We are an international team of experienced brokers that serves energy companies and trading houses in more than 35 countries. The company shares its offices and cooperates closely with its largest shareholder, Arctic Securities, one of Norway’s leading investment banks.

As our business is growing, we are looking for new motivated people to help to expand our activities. For our team in Oslo, we are looking for a broker focusing on the global carbon markets.

You broker transactions for voluntary carbon credits in the OTC markets between trading houses, banks, energy companies and other professional parties. The market for carbon credits it one of the fasted growing markets in the world. At Cleanworld you work in an international team facilitating transactions in this market. To succeed as a broker, you need passion for your job and be highly motivated.

Tasks:

Broker transaction for carbon credits in the OTC markets.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with new and existing clients.

Support the rest of the team through initiative and strong performance.

Conduct market research and follow legislation.

International travel for business purposes is to be expected. The position will be based in Oslo.

Your profile:

Strong commercial drive and proactive attitude.

Master’s degree in Business, Finance, Engineering or similar.

2-8 years’ experience in brokering, trading, business development, sales, or other relevant experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Language skills in other languages are a strong advantage.

Highly motivated to succeed in a competitive environment.

Knowledge or affinity with commodities and financial markets. Fundamental understanding for the carbon market.

You will work on challenging tasks in a hectic and demanding environment with excellent career progression opportunities and a competitive remuneration package.

If you match the profile and you are looking for an exciting opportunity in one of the fastest developing markets, please get in touch via e-mail with a CV and cover letter. We will evaluate applications on an ongoing basis.

Contact

Aron Simon

jobs@cleanworld.no