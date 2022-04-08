Business Development Manager, FORLIANCE – Mexico (Remote)

For the development of our climate action activities in Mexico we are looking for a Business Development Manager.
Your tasks:
- Representation of FORLIANCE towards all relevant stakeholders in Mexico
- Business plan adaptation and development, including strategy design, cost calculation and financial projections
- Responsible for initiation, coordination and implementation of nature-based carbon projects
- Developing business opportunities and coordinating the acquisition of corporate partners to support the domestic carbon projects
- Building and coordinating the FORLIANCE team in Mexico
- Independent preparation and follow-up of concepts, presentations, decision papers and reports
- Supporting assigned client projects
Your profile:
- Degree in Business Administration, Sustainable Management, Natural Resources or similar
- At least 3 years’ experience in a comparable business development role, preferably including direct collaboration with relevant corporate, public and community stakeholders in Mexico
- Proven ability to deliver results with a high level of self-reliance
- Sound understanding of environmental values
- Excellent verbal and written Spanish as well as English
- Very confident in working in a dynamic, international environment
- Technical affinity and analytical skills in carbon certification systems beneficial, but not obligatory
What we offer:
- Collaboration in an international interdisciplinary and dynamic team
- A casual work environment with impact
- A comprehensive introduction to our team and processes while providing the space to develop your own solutions – new ideas are expressly welcome
- Regular training and capacity building
This is a full-time position. Workplace is in a remote setting in Mexico, preferably Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Campeche or Tabasco. Starting date as soon as possible. We look forward to receiving your application in English with CV, a description of your expertise and your salary expectation to jobs@forliance.com
Application deadline: 1st May2022