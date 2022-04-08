Business Development Manager, FORLIANCE – Mexico (Remote)

For the development of our climate action activities in Mexico we are looking for a Business Development Manager.

Your tasks:

Representation of FORLIANCE towards all relevant stakeholders in Mexico

Business plan adaptation and development, including strategy design, cost calculation and financial projections

Responsible for initiation, coordination and implementation of nature-based carbon projects

Developing business opportunities and coordinating the acquisition of corporate partners to support the domestic carbon projects

Building and coordinating the FORLIANCE team in Mexico

Independent preparation and follow-up of concepts, presentations, decision papers and reports

Supporting assigned client projects

Your profile:

Degree in Business Administration, Sustainable Management, Natural Resources or similar

At least 3 years’ experience in a comparable business development role, preferably including direct collaboration with relevant corporate, public and community stakeholders in Mexico

Proven ability to deliver results with a high level of self-reliance

Sound understanding of environmental values

Excellent verbal and written Spanish as well as English

Very confident in working in a dynamic, international environment

Technical affinity and analytical skills in carbon certification systems beneficial, but not obligatory

What we offer:

Collaboration in an international interdisciplinary and dynamic team

A casual work environment with impact

A comprehensive introduction to our team and processes while providing the space to develop your own solutions – new ideas are expressly welcome

Regular training and capacity building

This is a full-time position. Workplace is in a remote setting in Mexico, preferably Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Campeche or Tabasco. Starting date as soon as possible. We look forward to receiving your application in English with CV, a description of your expertise and your salary expectation to jobs@forliance.com

Application deadline: 1st May2022