Job Postings > Business Development Manager, FORLIANCE – Mexico (Remote)

Business Development Manager, FORLIANCE – Mexico (Remote)

Published 03:11 on April 8, 2022  /  Last updated at 03:11 on April 8, 2022  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

For the development of our climate action activities in Mexico we are looking for a Business Development Manager.

Your tasks:

  • Representation of FORLIANCE towards all relevant stakeholders in Mexico
  • Business plan adaptation and development, including strategy design, cost calculation and financial projections
  • Responsible for initiation, coordination and implementation of nature-based carbon projects
  • Developing business opportunities and coordinating the acquisition of corporate partners to support the domestic carbon projects
  • Building and coordinating the FORLIANCE team in Mexico
  • Independent preparation and follow-up of concepts, presentations, decision papers and reports
  • Supporting assigned client projects

Your profile:

  • Degree in Business Administration, Sustainable Management, Natural Resources or similar
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a comparable business development role, preferably including direct collaboration with relevant corporate, public and community stakeholders in Mexico
  • Proven ability to deliver results with a high level of self-reliance
  • Sound understanding of environmental values
  • Excellent verbal and written Spanish as well as English
  • Very confident in working in a dynamic, international environment
  • Technical affinity and analytical skills in carbon certification systems beneficial, but not obligatory

What we offer:

  • Collaboration in an international interdisciplinary and dynamic team
  • A casual work environment with impact
  • A comprehensive introduction to our team and processes while providing the space to develop your own solutions – new ideas are expressly welcome
  • Regular training and capacity building

This is a full-time position. Workplace is in a remote setting in Mexico, preferably Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Campeche or Tabasco. Starting date as soon as possible. We look forward to receiving your application in English with CV, a description of your expertise and your salary expectation to jobs@forliance.com

Application deadline:  1st May2022

