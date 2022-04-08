NA Markets: RGAs spike to $14 amid Pennsylvania uncertainty, CCAs rise on light volume

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices leapt to a 1.5-mth high on Thursday after fluctuating for much of the week on news regarding Pennsylvania’s possible programme entrance, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values ticked up as traders maintained a bullish outlook.