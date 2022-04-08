US EPA foregoes credit surrender requirement in overturning biofuel waivers

Published 00:10 on April 8, 2022

The US EPA on Thursday reversed three dozen Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers at the subject of a federal court order, though regulated parties won't have to retroactively turn in credits (RINs) as part of the decision.