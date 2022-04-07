Microsoft’s climate fund takes stake in African offset developer

US tech giant Microsoft’s climate innovation fund has made an equity investment in an Africa-based carbon credit developer, alongside a group of venture capital and family office investors.

The investment in Koko Networks, for an undisclosed sum, will help Koko’s multinational expansion plans, with the firm having gained over 415,000 household subscribers for its bioethanol cooking fuel in Kenya since its commercial launch in late 2019, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The firm’s bioethanol is sourced from East African molasses-based ethanol plants attached to the sugar industry. It also makes cookstoves.

The Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund is a US$1 billion venture capital fund focused on accelerating the global development of carbon reduction and removal technologies.

Koko has a Programme of Activities (PoA) registered under the UN’s CDM that enabled it to earn carbon credits from the emissions saving from displacing deforestation-based charcoal that proliferates in much of Africa.

“Charcoal is wiping out Africa’s forests. Switching urban households to sustainable cooking fuel is one of the few levers for actually stopping deforestation,” said Koko CEO Greg Murray.

With CDM issuance suspended following since the start of the Paris Agreement era in 2021, Koko said it expects its PoA will transition into the new carbon project mechanism under Paris’ Article 6.4 mechanism.

With the new mechanism not expected to be up and running for another two-three years, Koko said it is in the process of registering a PoA under the Gold Standard certification to issue voluntary carbon credits during the transition period.

