Consultant, Climate and Land Use Science, Climate Focus – Berlin/Amsterdam/Washington DC

Climate Focus is a pioneering advisory firm specialized in policies, programs and projects that mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Our international and multidisciplinary team works closely with clients in the private sector, governments and non-governmental organizations, across a range of sectors including forests and agriculture, renewable energy, transport, and energy efficiency.

We translate science and market intelligence into actionable advice that is relevant for today’s decision-makers and are rooted in deep knowledge of climate science, policy, and finance.

Climate Focus was founded in 2004 and has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Bogota, Rotterdam, and Washington, D.C. More information: www.climatefocus.com

Job description

This offer provides an excellent opportunity to work with a pioneering, versatile and dynamic organization, committed to advancing new research, analysis and implementation of land-based mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, and sustainable land use policy. The successful candidate will be a strong team player, and be familiar and comfortable working in a range of environments and geographies with a diverse group of clients. The salary will be competitive based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience and office location.

In this position you will work in close collaboration with other Climate Focus staff to:

Conduct, analyze and process research on climate and land use science, land-based mitigation, nature-based solutions, ecosystem restoration, implementation, finance and policy of conservation and restoration of forests and other ecosystems, agriculture, the intersection with food and energy systems, and barriers and opportunities for progress;

Coordinate and/or support the research process, including data development and aggregation, data analysis, modelling, results interpretation, drafting, editing, and peer review of publications.

Support and provide input to translating scientific research to practice and policy. This includes report writing, meetings with decision-makers and the development of tailored recommendations for different stakeholders;

Coordinate and/or support advisory projects for government, multilateral, and private sector clients in the area of agriculture, forestry and other land use;

Engage with research, think tank and NGO partners to integrate and analyze data sets;

Analyze the methodological assumptions of forest carbon projects and contribute to their development;

Build client and partner relationships through virtual or in-person participation in meetings;

Coordinate and/or support the management of Climate Focus projects;

Support the expansion of Climate Focus’s project pipeline;

Successful candidates will have:

At least five years of professional experience in the land sector (forest and agriculture) and climate science, practice and policy, with a focus on climate change mitigation and/or adaptation;

Masters or PhD related to global change ecology, forest/agriculture science or economics, climate science or similar;

Strong analytical capacities including qualitative and quantitative analysis;

Experience using global land use datasets (e.g. from Global Forest Watch) and ability to perform country-level and global, spatially-explicit analyses using code, i.e. automatize downloading, harmonization, and processing of multiple raster files to answer different questions as required;

Proficiency with quantitative software, visuals and coding skills (R prefered, Python, GIS/QGIS);

Experience in handling and processing of satellite imagery desired;

Experience using empirical or process-based models and interest to continue developing these skills;

Ability to engage with existing GHG accounting methodologies (carbon market standards, IPCC methodologies, GHG protocol or similar);

Excellent writing and communication skills. Experience in drafting texts that express complex arguments in a way that is accessible to a broad audience;

Preferably, experience working in developing countries, in particular in regions with high deforestation rates;

Experience working in a think tank, university or similar with a quantitative, research-oriented mandate;

Spoken and written fluency in English. Other languages are an asset, particularly French and/or Spanish;

Willingness to travel internationally;

Excellent organizational skills, with experience of managing complex projects, personal time management, coordination with project partners and clients;

Ability to work well within teams across disciplines and cultures;

The candidate should be a team player that enjoys working in an international field of business;

Permission to work in the U.S. or the EU.

What we offer

Ability to work on a wide range of projects related to climate and land use science implemented by our team, with plenty of room for taking your own initiative in acquisition and building a portfolio of projects

An inspiring work place among colleagues in our offices in Berlin, Amsterdam, Rotterdam or Washington D.C, and the option to work (partially) remotely

Ongoing support in personal and professional development, on the job, and through dedicated trainings

Competitive salary based on the candidate’s qualifications and experience

Application

Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter in English via e-mail to Gmerice Thames (g.thames@climatefocus.com). Applications will be considered until 30 April 2022.