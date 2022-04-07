Sweden becomes first nation to adopt consumption-based emissions goal

Sweden has become the first country in the world to adopt a target to reduce consumption-based emissions generated abroad, the government said on Thursday after a deal struck across political parties to include the goal along with international aviation and shipping.

The deal means that emissions created abroad due to Sweden’s consumption will be included in the nation’s 2045 net zero emissions target – a measure brought by the committee responsible for setting Sweden’s environmental goals.

“It is very positive that all parliamentary parties are behind these world-first and ambitious proposals,” said Annika Strandhall, Sweden’s climate minister, in a statement.

As well as consumption emissions, the committee’s other proposals backed by the political parties were:

To set a climate target for exports

To include the climate impact of international aviation and shipping in Sweden’s long-term territorial climate goals

To include CO2 emissions from domestic flights in Sweden’s 2030 target for transport emissions

To set a public procurement target for emissions to decrease at a faster rate than Sweden as a whole

Today’s deal was welcomed by The Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, which urged the government to quickly come forward with policies on how the targets should be achieved.

“No less than 60% of Sweden’s emissions are created abroad. So far, these emissions have remained invisible in the Swedish climate statistics,” said Karin Lexen, secretary general at the group said in a statement.

EU member state Sweden’s 2045 net zero goal is ahead of the 2050 target for the EU bloc a whole, though the domestic goal allows for up to 15% of the reductions to come from foreign carbon credits or planting more trees.

Including consumption emissions could increase Sweden’s demand for carbon credits further, should the government opt to use the units as a means of delivering on the target.

Non-EU member Switzerland was set to be the first country to address its imported emissions via its revised NDC submitted to the UN in last 2020, but that goal is in limbo after a narrow referendum defeat in mid-2021.

