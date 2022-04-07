EUAs turned upwards after one of the strongest sales of the year early on Thursday, defying a largely weaker energy complex as Italy appeared to play down prospects of an EU ban on Russian gas.

By 1100 GMT, the Dec-22 EUA contract on ICE was up 0.9% at €77.87, having been as low as €76.34 just before the day’s spot sale, with prices jumping more than €2 in its immediate aftermath.

Following Wednesday’s rare sale of 600,000 EUAA aviation units, auction volume return to a more normal 2.5 mln EUAs on Thursday.

The sale cleared at a massive 71 cents above market, the highest premium since Mar. 11 and eclipsing the average 13-cent discount achieved for the sales so far in 2022.

Bid coverage was a strong 2.79, also the highest since Mar. 11. All three of this week’s EUA auctions have had high subscription rates – notching an average of 2.62 compared to 1.79 for the year-to-date.

Technical analyst Clive Lambert of FuturesTechs maintained his bullish short- and medium-term outlook for EUAs, with carbon still some way below a stubborn resistance level reached on Mar. 28 and 29.

“We know €81.99 is causing the bulls trouble. What we don’t know is if this is going to turn into anything sustained from the bears … we’d prefer to keep giving the bulls the benefit of the doubt,” he said in an emailed morning note.

Lambert judged that EUA prices would need to fall to as low as €75.01 for the market to lose its bullish tone.

Meanwhile, front-year UKAs were relatively stronger than their EUA counterparts a day after the market’s fortnightly auction. Prices were up 2% to £74.14 (€88.87) on volume of 162,000 by 1100 GMT.

ENERGY DOWNTURN

May TTF natural gas was down 2.6% to €104.06/MWh on ICE by 1100 GMT, weakening after Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said an embargo on gas imports from Russia is not yet under consideration at EU level.

That contrasted with EU Council President Charles Michel, who on Wednesday hinted at further gas and oil sanctions on Russia following a proposal by the European Commission to ban Russian coal.

Charles had said that the EU will have to sanction oil and gas imports from Russia “sooner or later” if the war in Ukraine drags on.

Cal-23 German baseload power dipped 0.4% to €187.75/MWh on EEX. Cal-23 API2 coal was 0.4% higher at $218/tonne on ICE, consolidating Wednesday’s 6.5% gain on the ban proposal.

Seller CAP Quantity 2.5065M Clearing price €77.13 Disc (-)/Prem (+) to spot (YTD avg) +€0.71 (-€0.13) Bid coverage (YTD avg) 2.79 (1.78) # of Bidders (YTD avg) 29 (22) Bidder success rate (YTD avg) 45% (78%) Clearing price-Mean bid (YTD avg) +€1.12 (+€0.46)

By Ben Garside – ben@carbon-pulse.com