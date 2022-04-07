Eleven EU nations urge bloc to speed up climate action to help quit Russian fuels

EU nations should accelerate the passage of the Fit for 55 climate policy package and increase its ambition, eleven EU nations said in a statement on Thursday, adding that doing so would help end the bloc’s reliance on Russian energy.

The statement was led by Denmark and signed by Austria, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Slovenia.

“Now is the time to be bold and to move ahead with determination with the green transition. Any delay or hesitation will only prolong our energy dependence … negotiations on the package should therefore be accelerated and ambitions ramped up,” the nations said.

“A strong ETS is the corner stone of the FF55 package, providing us with an effective tool to ensure a cost effective transition combined with ambitious sectoral measures and standards,” they said.

The group added that they welcomed the European Commission’s REpowerEU strategy to eliminate Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027, with the EU’s executive promising additional proposals to advance renewables and energy efficiency by next month.

The Council of EU member states is lagging the European Parliament in its deliberations on much of FF55, with MEPs largely backing Commission plans on the carbon market’s MSR this week.

The call from the eleven states contrasts sharply with Hungary’s newly re-elected leader Viktor Orban, who said on Wednesday that the EU should suspend its carbon market in response to high energy prices, Reuters reported. Also, Poland has said the FF55 talks should be halted to assess the impact of the Ukraine war.

By Ben Garside – ben@carbon-pulse.com