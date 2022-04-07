Australia set to move slowly in developing its Indo-Pacific carbon market

Published 09:50 on April 7, 2022

The Australian government is taking a slow and steady approach to developing its Indo-Pacific Carbon Offset Scheme (IPCOS), prioritising its established partnerships with Papua New Guinea and Fiji before looking further afield, a conference heard Thursday.