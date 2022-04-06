Washington state to generate nearly 1 mln VERs from forest carbon project

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday announced a forest carbon project on state-owned lands that will generate hundreds of thousands of voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) over the next decade.