Head of Project Development, Carbon Offset Projects, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

Permanent employee, Full-time · Munich

YOUR MISSION

​Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is a joint venture by Volkswagen Kraftwerk GmbH and ClimatePartner GmbH, aiming to develop and finance quality carbon offset projects. Our projects are proven to save CO2-emissions and are certified under recognized standards. They can offset CO2-emissions resulting from the manufacture and sale of products that cannot be reduced any further at the moment. All our projects create better living conditions and contribute to a healthier environment in their respective regions. In doing so, they support sustainable development with added social value that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As Head (m/f/d) of the Project Development Team, you will be responsible for all project related tasks regarding origination, financing, development, and operation of a portfolio of mainly forestry and renewable energy projects.

You will be reporting directly to the Managing Director, and you will closely collaborate with our other teams like Legal, Finance and Market Intelligence.

Tasks & Responsibilities

Team lead for carbon offset project development incl. management of up to 15 cross-sectoral team members

Coordination of project planning, timelines, financing and reporting of a comprehensive project portfolio

Strategic portfolio planning in regard of volume and cost expectations

Management of origination activities of new project development opportunities

Interface between the project development and other supporting teams

Preparation and presentation of project opportunities in an investment committee

Proactive networking with relevant organizations, project owners and developers, technology providers, industry associations, multilateral organizations, government agencies, and others

Participation in relevant events and conferences in order to expand the existing project partner network

YOUR PROFILE

At least 7+ years of work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies

At least 5+ years of work experience as a team or department head

Strong network of project developers, consultants, standards, and investors in the field of carbon offset projects

Profound knowledge of GHG emission reduction standards and methodologies

Experience in project implementation over the project lifecycle

Strong project management and presentation skills

Ability to structure complex problems and formulate solutions

Experience in coordinating multiple complex projects and portfolio planning

Enthusiasm for approaching new project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals, and expanding professional networks

Excellent communication skills in English

Please send us your CV and cover letter in English.

WHY US?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. You can contribute to the current topic of climate protection in a forward-looking market and help improve the lives of people in the poorest regions of our planet.

CONTACT

Mona Engellandt

+49 89 1222875-27

jobs@climatepartner.com

APPLY FOR THIS POSITION

ABOUT US

ClimatePartner is a solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 400 employees are spread across offices in Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 4.500 companies in 60 countries.