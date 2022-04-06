Manager, Due Diligence, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

Permanent employee, Full-time · Munich

YOUR MISSION

​Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is a joint venture by Volkswagen Kraftwerk GmbH and ClimatePartner GmbH, aiming to develop and finance quality carbon offset projects. Our projects are proven to save CO2-emissions and are certified under recognized standards. They can offset CO2-emissions resulting from the manufacture and sale of products that cannot be reduced any further at the moment. All our projects create better living conditions and contribute to a healthier environment in their respective regions. In doing so, they support sustainable development with added social value that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of Volkswagen ClimatePartner, you will be responsible for the quality assurance of carbon offset projects being in the initiation phase or already in the portfolio. You will ensure compliance with the standards both with contractors and projects developers.

You will be reporting directly to the Managing Director, and you will closely collaborate with our other teams like Project Development, Legal, Finance and Market Intelligence.

Tasks & Responsibilities

Conduction of technical due diligences for carbon offset projects that are either in the initiation phase or already in Volkswagen ClimatePartner’s portfolio

Establishment of tools and structures for due diligence processes

Coordination of the further development of due diligence processes for the quality review of carbon offset projects

Selection and management of external due diligence service providers

Assessment of carbon offset projects with respect to GHG emission reduction standards and other sustainability criteria

Regular review of carbon offset projects in Volkswagen ClimatePartner’s portfolio

Close cooperation with the Project Development team

Interface to Legal, Finance, Portfolio Management and Market intelligence

Contact person for critical project issues

Conduction of Business Partner audits

YOUR PROFILE

You hold a master’s degree in engineering or natural science

At least 5+ years of relevant work experience in performing technical due diligences

Knowledge of carbon offset projects, GHG emission reduction standards and methodologies

Ability to analyse and structure complex problems as well as formulate solutions

Strong communication and presentation skills

Quick comprehension and distinctive entrepreneurial thinking

High reliability in meeting deadlines

Team spirit and enjoyment of interdisciplinary collaboration

Excellent communication skills in English

Please send us your CV and cover letter in English.

WHY US?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. You can contribute to the current topic of climate protection in a forward-looking market and help improve the lives of people in the poorest regions of our planet.

CONTACT

Mona Engellandt

+49 89 1222875-27

jobs@climatepartner.com

APPLY FOR THIS POSITION

ABOUT US

ClimatePartner is a solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 400 employees are spread across offices in Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 4.500 companies in 60 countries.