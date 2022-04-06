Freelancer, Carbon Project Development Indonesia, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

Freelancer, Full or part-time · Extern

YOUR MISSION

Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is a joint venture by Volkswagen Kraftwerk GmbH and ClimatePartner GmbH, aiming to develop and finance quality carbon offset projects. Our projects are proven to save CO2-emissions and are certified under recognized standards. They can offset CO2-emissions resulting from the manufacture and sale of products that cannot be reduced any further at the moment. All our projects create better living conditions and contribute to a healthier environment in their respective regions. In doing so, they support sustainable development with added social value that is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH is looking for a Freelancer (m/f/d) or a Company to support in screening, planning, developing, and managing GHG emission reduction projects mainly in Indonesia. A strong focus will be on nature-based solutions and methodologies, but also on renewable energies and carbon capture, utilization, storage (CCUS), and community-based projects.

Freelance project description

Implementation and management of climate change mitigation projects mainly in Indonesia within the framework of nature-based solutions (REDD+, Afforestation, Reforestation, Blue

Carbon and Soil Organic Carbon) as well as other project types under the current standards such as VERRA and Gold Standard and upcoming standards

Support and management of validation and verification audits and preparation of relevant documentation and reports

Proactive networking with relevant organizations, project owners and developers, technology providers, industry associations, multilateral organizations, government agencies, and others

Participation in relevant events and conferences in order to expand the existing project partner network

Support of the Marketing and Communications team in project information requests

YOUR PROFILE

At least 5+ years of experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies

Profound knowledge of GHG emission reduction standards and methodologies

Knowledge of nature-based solutions like REDD+, Afforestation, Reforestation, Blue Carbon, and Soil Organic Carbon is considered as advantage

Experience in project implementation over the project lifecycle

Experience in project management

The cooperation can start immediately or later by arrangement. The prerequisite for the collaboration is a locally registered corporation.

CONTACT

Svenja Ebinger

​+49 89 1222875-1327

jobs@climatepartner.com

ABOUT US

ClimatePartner is a solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, confirmed by our label.

We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 400 employees are spread across offices in Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 4.500 companies in 60 countries.