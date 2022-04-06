EU carbon prices ended the day moderately weaker in light trading as the UK auction generated some selling pressure, while energy markets were mixed as traders absorbed the implications of an EU ban on Russian coal supplies.
Euro Markets: EUAs edge lower as UK auction triggers selling pressure amid mixed energy markets
EU carbon prices remained in a narrow band on Wednesday amid light volume, while energy markets lifted as traders absorbed the implications of an EU ban on Russian coal supplies.
