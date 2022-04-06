The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s pathways to maintaining a liveable planet rely on carbon removals, but the experts’ caution on how these technical and nature-based methods should be deployed suggest that governments are unlikely to give untrammelled backing.
ANALYSIS: Scientific support for carbon removals has its limits
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s pathways to maintaining a liveable planet rely on carbon removals, but the experts' caution on how these technical and nature-based methods should be deployed suggest that governments are unlikely to give untrammelled backing.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.