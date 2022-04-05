US-based carbon offset developer ClimeCo has raised over $50 million in an investment round led by two financiers that will see the firm expand into reforestation, mangrove restoration, and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), the company said in a release on Tuesday.
Offset developer ClimeCo raises $50 mln to expand into reforestation, blue carbon, and CCUS
US-based carbon offset developer ClimeCo has raised over $50 million in an investment round led by two financiers that will see the firm expand into reforestation, mangrove restoration, and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), the company said in a release on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.