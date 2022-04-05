Offset developer ClimeCo raises $50 mln to expand into reforestation, blue carbon, and CCUS

US-based carbon offset developer ClimeCo has raised over $50 million in an investment round led by two financiers that will see the firm expand into reforestation, mangrove restoration, and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS), the company said in a release on Tuesday.