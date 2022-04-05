Geospatial Technology Officer, NatureCo – Melbourne/Remote

About NatureCo

NatureCo delivers nature-based climate solutions for investors, business and other purpose driven organisations to scale up action on climate change and biodiversity loss. We specialise in international advisory and project development services for nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon. NatureCo has extensive expertise in working with local communities to protect and restore natural ecosystems through participation in environmental markets and carbon credit projects.

We are a diverse group of professionals that recognise that our people are our greatest assets and are committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. NatureCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age colour, sex, race, religion gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status or disability.

Role and Responsibilities

The Geospatial Technology Officer will

Lead the analysis and processing of spatial data for the development and implementation of international nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration.

Undertake forest cover mapping in accordance with international carbon standards for determining baseline land scenarios and design/prepare surveys for field data collection.

Lead management of datasets through design and construction of management systems and procedures.

Promote the use of spatial analysis and remote sensing techniques to drive efficient project processes through automation.

Provide support and training to international partners in data collection methods to ensure accuracy.

Research and conduct tests on new GIS software, remote sensing tools and new technologies.

Your Skills and Experience

Tertiary qualifications in a relevant field including GIS, remoting sensing and data science. Experience working with international carbon standards would be highly regarded.

Operational knowledge and experience with GIS and desktop mapping systems (such as QGIS, ArcGIS and FME) and the ability to apply this knowledge and experience to forest cover mapping would be highly regarded.

Experience in image processing, image classification and change detection.

Experience developing and implementing data structures, data analysis, mapping tools and automated processes. Programming and coding experience would be highly regarded.

Demonstrated ability to perform geospatial modelling and spatial analysis and to manage spatial databases.

Ability to multitask, adapt to changing requirements and timeframes.

Good written and oral communications skills.

This position would suit an environmental career professional with at least 3 years’ experience in a relevant field. Although offered as a full time position a part time role could be considered for the right applicant.