Project Officer, NatureCo – Melbourne/Remote

About NatureCo

NatureCo delivers nature-based climate solutions for investors, business and other purpose driven organisations to scale up action on climate change and biodiversity loss. We specialise in international advisory and project development services for nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon. NatureCo has extensive expertise in working with local communities to protect and restore natural ecosystems through participation in environmental markets and carbon credit projects.

We are a diverse group of professionals that recognise that our people are our greatest assets and are committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. NatureCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age colour, sex, race, religion gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status or disability.

Role and Responsibilities

The Project Officer will

Support the assessment and delivery of international nature-based carbon projects including reforestation, agroforestry, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon

Undertake data collection and support project report writing consistent with carbon monitoring, reporting and verification standards

Support the development and implementation of new nature-based carbon projects including proposal writing, feasibility assessments and carbon credit forecasting

Assist in the development of standard operating procedures and manuals for technical analysis

Your Skills and Experience

Tertiary qualifications in environmental management, forestry, science or related field.

Highly organised, with attention to detail and the ability to work unsupervised

Creative and independent thinker, capable of both following highly prescriptive guidelines, but also proposing solutions to complex issues

Ability / experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines

Knowledge of, or experience working GIS systems such as QGIS is highly desirable

Knowledge of, or experience working with nature-based solutions is highly desirable

Knowledge of, or experience working with carbon offset standards is highly desirable

This is a junior position and would suit a recent graduate or a junior professional with < 3 years’ experience in a relevant field. Although offered as a full time position a part time role could be considered for the right applicant.