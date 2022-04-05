A US-based technology venture is preparing to launch trade in offset forward contracts in a bid to boost pre-issuance funding for project developers.
Climate tech firm to offer trade in offset forward contracts
A US-based technology venture is preparing to launch trade in offset forward contracts in a bid to boost pre-issuance funding for project developers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.