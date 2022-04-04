Pennsylvania RGGI regulation set for publication after Senate veto override fails

Published 23:55 on April 4, 2022 / Last updated at 23:55 on April 4, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate on Monday failed to overturn Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) veto of a resolution that would block the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, meaning the programme could take effect starting in July.