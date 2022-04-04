Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate on Monday failed to overturn Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) veto of a resolution that would block the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, meaning the programme could take effect starting in July.
Pennsylvania RGGI regulation set for publication after Senate veto override fails
Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Senate on Monday failed to overturn Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) veto of a resolution that would block the state’s RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation, meaning the programme could take effect starting in July.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.