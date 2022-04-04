Carbon prices advanced amid thin trading on Monday after a strong auction, while energy retreated as worries over Russia’s demand for payment in rubles faded even while EU leaders spoke of ramping up sanctions against Moscow over allegations of war crimes.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
