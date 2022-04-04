Buying interest for exchange-traded, standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contracts picked up over the last week as nature-based credits led a market-wide rebound after several weeks of uncertainty and price consolidation, while offset issuances were nearly flat and retirements jumped during the first quarter.
VCM Report: “Green shoots of recovery” for VERs, as Q1 retirements spike
