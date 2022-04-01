Speculators’ CCA net length hits 10.5-mth low amid March expiry

Published 21:33 on April 1, 2022 / Last updated at 21:48 on April 1, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Financial players’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week fell to the lowest since last spring as the March contract rolled off, while compliance entities parted with permits to a lesser extent, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.