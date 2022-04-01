The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) on Friday approved a petition by Dominion Energy to voluntarily withdraw its plan to recover RGGI-related costs over the next rate year, with the utility to provide an update on the matter this summer as the state’s carbon market membership remains uncertain.
Virginia agrees Dominion petition to withdraw new RGGI rate case
The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) on Friday approved a petition by Dominion Energy to voluntarily withdraw its plan to recover RGGI-related costs over the next rate year, with the utility to provide an update on the matter this summer as the state's carbon market membership remains uncertain.
