Virginia agrees Dominion petition to withdraw new RGGI rate case

Published 21:06 on April 1, 2022

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) on Friday approved a petition by Dominion Energy to voluntarily withdraw its plan to recover RGGI-related costs over the next rate year, with the utility to provide an update on the matter this summer as the state's carbon market membership remains uncertain.