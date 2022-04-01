Canada’s federal ‘backstop’ CO2 price and British Columbia’s carbon tax increased as scheduled to C$50 ($40) on Friday, as the oil-rich province of Alberta suspended its gasoline tax as crude prices remain elevated.
Canada, British Columbia carbon levies increase to C$50/tonne
