Australia will introduce veto power for the minister of agriculture for some carbon offset projects after next week, the government confirmed Friday.
Australia confirms ministerial veto right on some offset projects, defends ERF integrity
Australia will introduce veto power for the minister of agriculture for some carbon offset projects after next week, the government confirmed Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.