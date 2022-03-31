Commercial Lawyer, Redshaw Advisors – London

We have a unique opportunity for a Commercial Lawyer that seeks to grow with a young, fast growing and progressive company based in Greenwich, London. Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world to understand and manage their exposure to Environmental Markets. We have expanded rapidly since 2014 thanks to our innovation and our vision that a customer’s full understanding of the moving parts of markets comes long before a transaction. Respect and integrity are at the core of everything we do and have helped Redshaw Advisors build trusted partnerships with our rapidly expanding global customer base.

Overview

Title: Commercial Lawyer

Salary: competitive (based on experience)

Location: Greenwich, London

Job Type: Legal

Principal responsibilities

Advising on transactions: structuring, documenting, negotiating and managing the execution of the transactions

Providing in-house advice on BAU corporate and employment issues

Drafting, reviewing and amending contracts and documentation

Providing organisational and strategic legal guidance

Legal and regulatory research

Required Skills and Experience

Qualified lawyer 2-4 PQE

Highly motivated and ambitious self-starter with the desire and ability to continuously acquire, build upon and share knowledge

Sound experience of operating at associate level

Strong commercial/business acumen with the ability to deliver creative and pragmatic solutions and advice

Excellent communication and presentation skills

High levels of diligence and attention to detail

English fluency essential, ideally one or more other European languages

Employment law knowledge

Indirect tax (VAT) knowledge

Company commercial experience – desirable

Commodities experience – desirable

Benefits

Competitive base salary

Performance based bonus

Training in this fast-growing sector

An exciting opportunity exists for someone to grow and be successful in a diverse, interesting and vibrant team.

How to apply

Please email a copy of your CV, and brief cover letter, including your salary expectations, to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of “Commercial Lawyer”