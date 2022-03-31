Commercial Lawyer, Redshaw Advisors – London

We have a unique opportunity for a Commercial Lawyer that seeks to grow with a young, fast growing and progressive company based in Greenwich, London. Redshaw Advisors is an award-winning company that helps businesses, governments and investors around the world to understand and manage their exposure to Environmental Markets. We have expanded rapidly since 2014 thanks to our innovation and our vision that a customer’s full understanding of the moving parts of markets comes long before a transaction. Respect and integrity are at the core of everything we do and have helped Redshaw Advisors build trusted partnerships with our rapidly expanding global customer base.
Overview
- Title: Commercial Lawyer
- Salary: competitive (based on experience)
- Location: Greenwich, London
- Job Type: Legal
Principal responsibilities
- Advising on transactions: structuring, documenting, negotiating and managing the execution of the transactions
- Providing in-house advice on BAU corporate and employment issues
- Drafting, reviewing and amending contracts and documentation
- Providing organisational and strategic legal guidance
- Legal and regulatory research
Required Skills and Experience
- Qualified lawyer 2-4 PQE
- Highly motivated and ambitious self-starter with the desire and ability to continuously acquire, build upon and share knowledge
- Sound experience of operating at associate level
- Strong commercial/business acumen with the ability to deliver creative and pragmatic solutions and advice
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- High levels of diligence and attention to detail
- English fluency essential, ideally one or more other European languages
- Employment law knowledge
- Indirect tax (VAT) knowledge
- Company commercial experience – desirable
- Commodities experience – desirable
Benefits
- Competitive base salary
- Performance based bonus
- Training in this fast-growing sector
- An exciting opportunity exists for someone to grow and be successful in a diverse, interesting and vibrant team.
How to apply
Please email a copy of your CV, and brief cover letter, including your salary expectations, to careers@redshawadvisors.com with the title of “Commercial Lawyer”