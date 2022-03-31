Netflix favours nature-based offsets among 1.5 mln units bought for 2021

Published 22:34 on March 31, 2022 / Last updated at 22:34 on March 31, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US streaming service Netflix sourced 1.5 mln mainly nature-based carbon credits to offset its 2021 full-scope emissions, the company said this week, detailing a five-step screening RFP-based procurement.