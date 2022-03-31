Sustainability Science and Communications Lead, NCX – Remote (US)

Who is NCX?

The trusted, number one provider of American-made forest carbon credits.

Rapidly growing and backed by top investors including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Union Square Ventures, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, and Version One Ventures. We’ve more than doubled in size last year and are on track for another doubling in 2022.

Creating tangible impact in communities across the US: see what our Landowners and Business partners say about us.

Our technology enables net-zero pioneers like Microsoft to pay landowners to delay timber harvests. Together, we’ve generated an expected climate impact of over 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021. Join us in shaping the future of forestry and climate economics and see what the world is saying about us.

Our Goal: Create a Massive Positive Environmental Global Impact

We’re democratizing access to forest carbon markets and fighting climate change – that’s no small feat. But our ambition doesn’t stop there.

Up next: wildlife habitats, fire risk reduction, water resources, and more. We are building new economic mechanisms to fully understand and fairly value forests.

At NCX, you will have a massive impact on shaping our growth, culture, and product to best serve our customers all while combating climate change.

Do the Best Work of Your Life

NCX’s Sustainability Team is looking for a creative and motivated individual to join us as a Lead, Sustainability Science and Communications. You will report directly to the Director of Science Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement and collaborate with a broad set of team members to help create clarity in the carbon market and ensure our science is cutting edge, robust and collaborative. You will play an integral role in shaping our scientific research, product development, and external scientific collaborations and communications. You are committed to solving the climate crisis, and you are a strong written and verbal communicator with impeccable attention to detail. If you are ready and eager to roll up your sleeves, iterate quickly, and put your skills to the fight against climate change – we encourage you to apply!

What You’ll Do

Work with internal and external partners from the academic, NGO, and government sectors to articulate research gaps where additional research and information is needed to improve the integrity and quality of carbon credits on the market

Collaborate with other members of the Sustainability Team, as well as with internal and external partners from the academic, NGO, and government sectors to articulate research needs around other types of natural capital in forests, including wildlife & biodiversity, wildfire risk reduction, and water quality/ quantity.

Design and carry out research projects intended to help fill these identified research gaps, with specific focus on the carbon market

Design and lead workshops and roundtable events with external partners to help fill research & knowledge gaps

Work with the Marketing and Sustainability Teams to create written and digital collateral to share research results and NCX views on topics of interest in the broader carbon market, including peer-reviewed articles, white papers, blog posts, webinar presentations, and shorter “explainers”

Support the Business Development Team with technical resources and occasional in-person meetings with buyers and other stakeholders to help explain the value of the NCX Program

Sound Like You?

8+ years conducting interdisciplinary science with an emphasis on forest or climate economics, natural carbon markets, forest carbon, deep decarbonization, and climate change mitigation

Expertise in complex ecological and economic systems, with a clear understanding of the impacts of policies on market development and the role of the voluntary carbon market in climate change mitigation

Strong network in government, academic, and NGO carbon and climate change mitigation communities

Ability to lead change and find consensus among competing viewpoints

Forward-thinking and innovative; inclination toward action as it relates to climate change mitigation

Superb communications skills with the ability to traverse scientific and general audiences

Ability to work independently and in cross-functional teams

Comfort with ambiguity and the ability to lead a path to clarity

Benefits

Earn an equity stake in a fast-growing, well capitalized start-up.

Setting You Up for Success

100% fully remote workforce

Full technology support

$1,000 budget for home office set up

Generous Time Off and Perks

20 vacation days

15 company holidays

Flexible parental leave

Annual in-person All Hands meetings

NCX is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law. Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States

