Carbon Project Verification Manager, NCX – Remote (US)

Who is NCX?
- The trusted, number one provider of American-made forest carbon credits.
- Rapidly growing and backed by top investors including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Union Square Ventures, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, and Version One Ventures. We’ve more than doubled in size last year and are on track for another doubling in 2022.
- Creating tangible impact in communities across the US: see what our Landowners and Business partners say about us.
Our technology enables net-zero pioneers like Microsoft to pay landowners to delay timber harvests. Together, we’ve generated an expected climate impact of over 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021. Join us in shaping the future of forestry and climate economics and see what the world is saying about us.
Our Goal: Create a Massive Positive Environmental Global Impact
We’re democratizing access to forest carbon markets and fighting climate change – that’s no small feat. But our ambition doesn’t stop there.
Up next: wildlife habitats, fire risk reduction, water resources, and more. We are building new economic mechanisms to fully understand and fairly value forests.
At NCX, you will have a massive impact on shaping our growth, culture, and product to best serve our customers all while combating climate change.
Do the Best Work of Your Life
NCX’s Program team is looking for an innovative and motivated individual to join us as a Carbon Project Verification Manager. You will report directly to the NCX Program Director and collaborate with a broad set of team members to ensure our carbon project development practices are as high-quality and efficient as possible. You will work to proactively build partnerships with third-party validators/verifiers bodies, optimize our internal operations that support project development, and play an integral role in the issuance of registry-listed carbon credits and their delivery to our buyers. You are a team player with hands-on experience working in carbon project development who is ready and eager to roll up your sleeves, iterate quickly, and help shape the systems and culture of our team.
What You’ll Do:
- Lead carbon project development and verification, translating NCX forest landowner activities in the US and abroad into the issuance of registry-listed credits
- Build and manage operational systems to support NCX engagement with certification stakeholders, especially registries (e.g. Verra) and project validators/verifiers
- Drive efficiency through innovative project structuring and strategic relationship development
- Identify and manage risks associated with project development
- Collaborate with Sustainability team on new carbon methodology development, including in non-US geographies and afforestation/reforestation
- Execute registry transactions on behalf of NCX and our customers
- Collaborate with our buyer and landowner Product teams to integrate registry-like features into the NCX platform
Sound Like You?
- 5+ years experience in carbon project development a must, forestry/forest carbon preferred
- Close familiarity with carbon and/or GHG standards and methodologies, particularly Verra’s VCS Program and Improved Forest Management (IFM) methodologies
- Existing relationships with validation/verification bodies a plus
- Proficiency in technical communications
- Project management fluency: managing timelines, priorities, and resources across departments to drive project success and efficiency
- Desire to innovate and drive efficiencies in project development processes
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills
- High attention to detail
- Ability to work in and continually grow in a fast-paced team environment
- Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively
- Passionate about tackling climate change or environmental conservation
Benefits
Earn an equity stake in a fast-growing, well capitalized start-up.
Setting You Up for Success
- 100% fully remote workforce
- Full technology support
- $1,000 budget for home office set up
Generous Time Off and Perks
- 20 vacation days
- 15 company holidays
- Flexible parental leave
- Annual in-person All Hands meetings
NCX is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law. Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States
Apply here