Carbon Project Verification Manager, NCX – Remote (US)

Who is NCX?

The trusted, number one provider of American-made forest carbon credits.

Rapidly growing and backed by top investors including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Union Square Ventures, Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund, and Version One Ventures. We’ve more than doubled in size last year and are on track for another doubling in 2022.

Creating tangible impact in communities across the US: see what our Landowners and Business partners say about us.

Our technology enables net-zero pioneers like Microsoft to pay landowners to delay timber harvests. Together, we’ve generated an expected climate impact of over 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021. Join us in shaping the future of forestry and climate economics and see what the world is saying about us.

Our Goal: Create a Massive Positive Environmental Global Impact

We’re democratizing access to forest carbon markets and fighting climate change – that’s no small feat. But our ambition doesn’t stop there.

Up next: wildlife habitats, fire risk reduction, water resources, and more. We are building new economic mechanisms to fully understand and fairly value forests.

At NCX, you will have a massive impact on shaping our growth, culture, and product to best serve our customers all while combating climate change.

Do the Best Work of Your Life

NCX’s Program team is looking for an innovative and motivated individual to join us as a Carbon Project Verification Manager. You will report directly to the NCX Program Director and collaborate with a broad set of team members to ensure our carbon project development practices are as high-quality and efficient as possible. You will work to proactively build partnerships with third-party validators/verifiers bodies, optimize our internal operations that support project development, and play an integral role in the issuance of registry-listed carbon credits and their delivery to our buyers. You are a team player with hands-on experience working in carbon project development who is ready and eager to roll up your sleeves, iterate quickly, and help shape the systems and culture of our team.

What You’ll Do:

Lead carbon project development and verification, translating NCX forest landowner activities in the US and abroad into the issuance of registry-listed credits

Build and manage operational systems to support NCX engagement with certification stakeholders, especially registries (e.g. Verra) and project validators/verifiers

Drive efficiency through innovative project structuring and strategic relationship development

Identify and manage risks associated with project development

Collaborate with Sustainability team on new carbon methodology development, including in non-US geographies and afforestation/reforestation

Execute registry transactions on behalf of NCX and our customers

Collaborate with our buyer and landowner Product teams to integrate registry-like features into the NCX platform

Sound Like You?

5+ years experience in carbon project development a must, forestry/forest carbon preferred

Close familiarity with carbon and/or GHG standards and methodologies, particularly Verra’s VCS Program and Improved Forest Management (IFM) methodologies

Existing relationships with validation/verification bodies a plus

Proficiency in technical communications

Project management fluency: managing timelines, priorities, and resources across departments to drive project success and efficiency

Desire to innovate and drive efficiencies in project development processes

Excellent verbal & written communication skills

High attention to detail

Ability to work in and continually grow in a fast-paced team environment

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Passionate about tackling climate change or environmental conservation

Benefits

Earn an equity stake in a fast-growing, well capitalized start-up.

Setting You Up for Success

100% fully remote workforce

Full technology support

$1,000 budget for home office set up

Generous Time Off and Perks

20 vacation days

15 company holidays

Flexible parental leave

Annual in-person All Hands meetings

NCX is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law. Applicants must be authorized to work in the United States

Apply here