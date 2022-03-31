Officer, Registry Operations, American Carbon Registry (ACR) – Arlington/Little Rock/Remote (US)

POSITION TITLE: Officer, Registry Operations

LOCATION: Arlington VA, Little Rock, AR, or U.S. remote

BUSINESS UNIT: American Carbon Registry (ACR)

REPORTS TO: Director, Registry Operations

GENERAL

The nonprofit American Carbon Registry, (ACR), an enterprise of Winrock International, is a leading carbon offset program recognized for its strong standards for environmental integrity and quest to innovate. Founded in 1996, ACR has over two decades of unparalleled experience in development of rigorous, science-based carbon offset standards and methodologies as well as operational experience in the oversight of high-quality offset project listing, verification, registration, offset issuance, serialization and on-line retirement reporting.

ACR is an independent registry as well as a California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California cap-and-trade program. The process of providing the highest-quality client service – being responsive, accurate and helping to solve problems, has become the hallmark of ACR’s success in the California regulated carbon market and led to a majority market share of all ARB Offset Credits. ACR has also been approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to supply offset credits to airlines under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and is positioning itself for a role in new compliance offset markets in other U.S. states and under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Officer is an operations and client services role within ACR, contributing to all aspects of registry services management, including but not limited to sharing information with clients and colleagues on the California cap-and-trade regulation, approved ARB compliance offset protocols, ICAO CORSIA requirements and ACR program methodologies and policies to ensure that offset projects move through the Registry process efficiently, while ensuring regulatory compliance and technical rigor and quality.

The position will engage daily with ACR’s critical registry platform infrastructure as well as its corresponding processes and policies across the unit. They may also support registry platform infrastructure related to other ACR programs as needed. They will contribute to the maintenance and development of operational processes ensuring the integrity of the offset credits issued and transacted. The position will advise ACR technical staff as needed during the review and approval of offset project listing applications, data reporting and verification documents across markets (ARB, ICAO, voluntary), will instruct the team on infrastructure functionality developments, and will facilitate ACR Members’ use of the registry as needed. This position will also enhance ACR’s growth by supporting strategic collaborations in target markets.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Support ACR’s engagement with its registry service provider. Participate in regularly scheduled meetings to track ACR’s development needs and outcomes. Communicate as needed with the registry service provider to address any issues or questions that arise.

Learn, test, troubleshoot and be able to teach the functionality of ACR’s registry system.

Maintain ACR and Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) registry functionality so that it is aligned with regulatory requirements, supports CORSIA approval, and any new market requirements.

Track relevant developments in the ACR program including publication of new methodologies and approval of new Validation/Verification Bodies to ensure the registry’s functionality is in alignment.

Think creatively and practically about opportunities to improve registry service.

Support ACR staff’s and ACR members’ use of the registry during offset project listing, validation/verification, and transaction processes.

Answer account holder questions regarding invoicing.

Support the review process for new account holders on the registry, including know your customer (KYC) and providing onboarding assistance.

Interact regularly with clients to facilitate the offset project listing and verification process on the registry.

Review reported offset project data for accuracy prior to offset credit issuance.

Assist and provide background information in response to general new business inquiries via phone and email.

Help maintain and update ACR policy and template documents for use by ACR members.

Develop analyses, presentations, and outreach materials to support ACR operations and strategic business development opportunities for the registry to connect to emerging offset markets and platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Bachelor’s degree required. Advanced degree in Environmental Sciences / Policy, GHG Accounting, Systems Engineering, Operations, Computer Science, or related field a plus.

Experience: At least 3 years of business experience. Experience in customer support, systems organization, or environmental markets preferred.

Desired Skills:

Strong organizational, analytical and systems thinking skills and a willingness to learn on the job. Detail oriented.

Demonstrated project management ability, including tracking and meeting deadlines, and reporting for multiple activities and clients.

Ability to work independently and manage workflow effectively for multiple tasks.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude, and work effectively in a team setting.

Demonstration of high level of client service including thorough and timely responses to client and partner enquiries.

Excellent interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Expertise with Microsoft Office suite. Database experience a plus.

Willingness to write, edit, and format documents and email correspondence.

Ability to meticulously review and provide substantive feedback on datasets and documents.

Strong speaking, presentation, and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset.

Other:

Must be available to travel domestically for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required.

Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently. U.S. citizen or work permit.

As a condition of employment at Winrock, all US-based Winrock staff, regardless of location or project, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

