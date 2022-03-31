Technical Officer, Industrial Programs, American Carbon Registry (ACR) – Arlington/Little Rock/Remote (US)

Position Title: Technical Officer, Industrial Programs, American Carbon Registry (ACR)

Location: Arlington VA; Little Rock, AR or Remote, within the United States

Business Unit: Environmental Resources Trust

Reports to: ACR Technical Director

GENERAL

The nonprofit American Carbon Registry, (ACR), an enterprise of Winrock International, is a leading carbon offset program recognized for its strong standards for environmental integrity and quest to innovate. Founded in 1996, ACR has over two decades of unparalleled experience in development of rigorous, science-based carbon offset standards and methodologies as well as operational experience in the oversight of high-quality offset project listing, verification, registration, offset issuance, serialization, and on-line retirement reporting.

ACR is a California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California cap-and-trade program. The process of providing the highest-quality client service – being responsive, accurate and helping to solve problems, has become the hallmark of ACR’s success in the California regulated carbon market and led to a majority market share of all ARBOCs. ACR has also been approved by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to supply credits to airlines under the CORSIA and is positioning itself for an expanded role in growing voluntary carbon markets.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Technical Officer contributes to all aspects of ACR services, including, but not limited to ensuring the highest level of quality for all ACR-registered industrial projects and related offset credits issued by ACR. The Associate will understand a range of carbon offset methodologies (ODS destruction, mine methane capture, livestock, landfill gas, refrigerants, transportation), and basic GHG quantification and verification requirements to ensure that projects move through the Registry process efficiently, while ensuring ACR/regulatory compliance and technical rigor and quality.

The Technical Officer will review and approve offset project listing applications, data reporting and verification documents; constructively engage with ARB, ICAO and other regulatory agencies, project developer clients and verification bodies to formulate responses to technical issues; and engage with relevant state agencies, clients, and other market stakeholders. The Technical Officer will also contribute to the development and approval of innovative ACR GHG emissions reduction quantification methodologies and verification strategies for carbon markets.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Accurate and timely review of documents for listing, certification, and registration under the ACR offset program, including offsets eligible for ICAO as well as the voluntary market, in a variety of sectors with emphasis on industrial projects (ODS destruction, low GWP refrigerants, landfill gas, fuel switching, orphaned wells, transportation and mine methane).

Accurate and timely review and approval of documents for listing, verification and registration of California compliance projects including ODS, Livestock, Mine Methane Capture following ARB technical protocol requirement and all regulatory requirements under AB32.

Maintain institutional systems for record keeping, regulatory guidance tracking, and sector developments including technical guidance from ACR staff, the CARB related to the approved Compliance Offset Protocols and the cap-and-trade Regulation affecting Registry processes as well as from ICAO as related to the CORSIA.

Contribute to standards and/or methodology development and approval including drafting standards and verification requirements, overseeing technical review with experts, managing the stakeholder consultation and scientific peer review process, and resolving technical and policy issues for publication.

Support the ACR team’s constructive engagement with ARB, ICAO and other regulatory agencies, project developer clients and verification bodies to formulate responses to technical questions.

Represent ACR in meetings with clients, regulatory agencies and other organizations and engage with relevant state agencies, clients, and other market stakeholders

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials to support ACR operation and business development.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Advanced degree in Environmental Science, Physical Sciences, Natural Sciences, GHG Accounting, Engineering, or related field.

Experience: At least 2 years of business experience with a preference for some years of direct experience working with projects in the carbon, ecosystem, sustainability, or other environmental markets. Master’s degree in GHG accounting, environmental science or policy preferred. Candidate must have outreach experience and project coordination experience including organization of meetings and workshops, preparation of meeting materials and presentations, leading workshops, and webinars.

Skills: Experience or training in fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles, including verification and auditing standards as well as approaches for GHG quantification and reporting including models, data interpretation, database management and statistics.

Understanding of carbon crediting methods preferred. ARB certification in Verification and in offset protocols including ODS Destruction, Livestock, Mine Methane Capture strongly desired, but not required. Equivalent experience with CDM or other programs, desired but not required.

Ability to meticulously review and provide substantive feedback on documents for listing, certification, and registration under the ARB and the ACR offset program for industrial project types.

Expertise with Microsoft Word, willingness to write, edit and format documents, prepare large documents for public posting.

Strong technical, analytical, and statistical skills and a willingness to learn on the job.

Demonstrated project management ability including tracking and meeting deadlines, budgeting and reporting for multiple activities and clients.

Ability to work independently, to manage workflow effectively and to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude, and work effectively in a team setting.

Demonstration of high level of client service including thorough and timely responses to client and partner enquiries.

Excellent interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Strong speaking, presentation, and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset.

Other: Must be available to travel domestically for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required.

Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and independently. U.S. citizen or work permit.

As a condition of employment at Winrock, all US-based Winrock staff, regardless of location or project, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

