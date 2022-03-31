The UK’s greenhouse gas emissions rose 4.7% in 2021, according to provisional government data released Thursday that suggested a somewhat smaller increase for ETS-covered sectors as most of the big gains came from homes and road transport.
Britain’s GHG emissions rebound 4.7% in 2021 after pandemic-induced drop
The UK’s greenhouse gas emissions rose 4.7% in 2021, according to provisional government data released Thursday that suggested a somewhat smaller increase for ETS-covered sectors as most of the big gains came from homes and road transport.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.