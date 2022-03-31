The Trudeau administration is looking to “future-proof” Canada’s carbon pricing programme against future governments that may attempt to lower or cancel it.
Trudeau govt seeking to “future-proof” Canada’s federal carbon pricing programme
The Trudeau administration is looking to “future-proof” Canada's carbon pricing programme against future governments that may attempt to lower or cancel it.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.