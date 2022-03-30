Americas > Speculators continue flocking to California-registered WCI accounts during Q1

Speculators continue flocking to California-registered WCI accounts during Q1

Published 23:25 on March 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:25 on March 30, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The number of California-registered California Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts ticked up during the first quarter of 2022, as a steady influx of speculators counteracted a number of covered entities closing their accounts, according to data from state regulator ARB.

The number of California-registered California Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts ticked up during the first quarter of 2022, as a steady influx of speculators counteracted a number of covered entities closing their accounts, according to data from state regulator ARB.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software