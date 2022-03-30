Speculators continue flocking to California-registered WCI accounts during Q1

Published 23:25 on March 30, 2022 / Last updated at 23:25 on March 30, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The number of California-registered California Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts ticked up during the first quarter of 2022, as a steady influx of speculators counteracted a number of covered entities closing their accounts, according to data from state regulator ARB.