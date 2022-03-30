Climate Talks > FEATURE: The Energy Charter Treaty and how it risks EU climate efforts

FEATURE: The Energy Charter Treaty and how it risks EU climate efforts

Published 19:53 on March 30, 2022  /  Last updated at 19:53 on March 30, 2022  /  Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU nations' ability to stick to Paris-aligned emission targets is being put at risk by a 24-year-old global treaty that may force them to pay utilities billions in compensation for ditching big-emitting facilities.

EU nations’ ability to stick to Paris-aligned emission targets is being put at risk by a 24-year-old global treaty that may force them to pay utilities billions in compensation for ditching big-emitting facilities.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software