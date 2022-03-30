Euro Markets: EUAs give up week’s gain as natural gas surges on growing concerns of supply cuts

Published 17:41 on March 30, 2022 / Last updated at 18:20 on March 30, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs gave up two days' worth of gains on Wednesday as traders reacted to a sharp increase in natural gas prices when Germany triggered an emergency plan to conserve the fuel, after the EU refused to accede to Russian demands that gas imports should be paid for in rubles.