Australian oil and gas major Santos on Wednesday said it could spend up to $5 billion this decade on CCS and clean fuel hubs, while also accumulating nature-based offsets to use towards its climate target and to enable “carbon neutral” energy product sales.
Australia’s Santos to invest heavily in CCS and offsets to meet boosted emissions target
Australian oil and gas major Santos on Wednesday said it could spend up to $5 billion this decade on CCS and clean fuel hubs, while also accumulating nature-based offsets to use towards its climate target and to enable “carbon neutral” energy product sales.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.