Asia seen to hold great untapped potential for VCM growth as climate pledges lag

Published 10:46 on March 30, 2022 / Last updated at 10:46 on March 30, 2022 / Asia Pacific, China, China's Offset Market, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The widening gap over the next decade between growing GHG emissions from Asia’s biggest emitters and the trajectory they need to be on to align with a 1.5C scenario means that the region has significant potential to be a key source for rapid growth in demand for carbon offsets, a conference heard on Wednesday.